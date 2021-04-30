IG recognises services of retiring official

Islamabad : Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jamilur Rehman has urged the officials to perform their duty efficiently and honestly so that the residents don’t face any problem in redressal of their issues.

He was addressing the officials in a farewell ceremony held in honour of Admin Officer Umar Jan Khattak at the Central Police officer here Thursday. Khattak had joined Islamabad police as LDC in 1983 and was later elevated to the post of Admin Officer. During his 38 years of service, he performed duty in different divisions and earned respect for himself and the police department. DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, SSP (Headquarters) and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

The IG while recognizing the services of Umar Jan Khattak urged the police officials to put their best so as to facilitate the visitors. He was all praise for the retiring official who, he said, served the department quite efficiently. He also assured the in-service officials of his support in resolving their genuine issues as well.