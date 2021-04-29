Six more fall victim to corona in Multan

MULTAN: Six more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, during the last 24 hours.

According to Nishtar Hospital officials, Naziran Bibi, 60, Najma Bibi, 74, Javed Akhtar, 56 and Musarat Bibi, 25, all of Multan, Shamim Bibi, 45, of Khanewal and Zareena Kosar, 55, of Lodhran. Reportedly, 278 coronavirus patients are getting treatment at Nishtar Hospital. According to hospital statistics, some 138 coronavirus patients had died at Nishtar Hospital during the last 27 days.

The hospitals in Multan division are waiting the reports of coronavirus tests of 10, 296 people. In Multan district some 192 people were tested positive out of 1,161 people and reports of 5, 068 people were being awaited. Some 17 people have tested positive for the virus in Khanewal district out of 30 people and reports of 188 people were being awaited. In Lodhran district out of 252 people ten have tested positive for the virus and reports of 2, 693 people were being awaited. In Vehari district out of 1,109 people 31 have tested positive for the virus and reports of 2, 437 people were being awaited.

Strict measures decided against coronavirus SOPs violators: The district authorities Wednesday decided strict measures and immediate punitive actions against violators of coronavirus SOPs.

According to officials, the authorities have decided to strictly implement SOPs and DC Ali Shehzad issued instructions to the officers concerned about smart lockdown.

The directives were issued at an urgent meeting via ZoomLink. Addressing the meeting, the DC said tough measures would be taken against COVID-19 violators. He said 75 out of 80 ventilators at Nishtar Hospital Multan were being used and coronavirus patients have occupied 250 beds out of 275 ones. He said the district administration had sought the help of Pakistan Army and Rangers for implementation of coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit to combat the spread of the pandemic. He said the officials of district administration, contingents of Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police would organise flag march in various markets and bazaars daily to enforce coronavirus SOPs. He said joint forces patrol would be held in markets during Sehri, Iftar and daytime hours. He said all business and commercial centers would remain closed after 6 pm. He said only petrol stations, medical stores and corona vaccination centers are exempted from restrictions.