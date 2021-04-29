Walton Airport, Flying Club closed

LAHORE:Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has closed down Lahore’s oldest Walton Airport and Flying Club after 103 years of operation. The federal cabinet approved the closure of the airport due to potential safety risks at the existing site that may also be used to promote business activities in the near future.

According to the country’s top aviation officials, Walton Airport and Flying Club has now been completely evacuated and a business hub will now be constructed there. A group of philanthropist aviators had founded the Punjab Flying Club in 1930 and named it Northern Indian Flying Club later in 1932.

It comprised 157.87 acres of land of Forest Department in Village Rakh Kot Lakhpat and Bhabara village. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah landed for the first time in the new state of Pakistan at this aerodrome in 1947. It remained operational as a passenger airport till early 1960s.