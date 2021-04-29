Micro smart lockdown ordered in Central and Malir districts

The District Central administration ordered micro smart lockdown in four of its subdivisions and the District Malir administration in two of its subdivisions late on Tuesday night.

According to the new notification issued by the District Central deputy commissionerâ€™s office, micro smart lockdown will remain in force until May 11 in Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad on the recommendations of the district health officer.

The notification said there are 30 Covid-19 patients in Gulberg. Micro smart lockdown has been ordered in Block 8, Block 10, Block 12, Block 14, Block 15, Block 16, Block 17, Block 18 and Block19. In Liaquatabad there are three coronavirus patients and lockdown has been ordered in the relevant streets of Nazimabad No. 1.

In North Karachi there are 12 Covid-19 patients and lockdown has been ordered in Sector 7D, Sector 11-A, Sector 11-B and Sector 11-C3. In North Nazimabad there are 10 coronavirus patients and lockdown has been ordered in Block-A, Block-F, Sector 14B and Sector 15A-1.

In District Malirâ€™s Bin Qasim subdivision micro smart lockdown has been ordered in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase II and in the airport areaâ€™s Askari V, Malir Cantt and Malir Cantt Phase II.

Wearing a mask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in these areas, where social gatherings will remain suspended. Movement of people residing in the areas under smart lockdown will be strictly restricted.

Pillion riding on motorbikes and commercial activities will not be allowed in these areas, and only groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to open during

specified timings. All kinds of industrial units falling in these areas will also remain closed, and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants and other eateries.