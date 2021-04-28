Corona kills nine more in Multan

MULTAN: Nine more people died from corona in Nishtar Hospital during the last 24 hours.

The deceased are identified as Nawab Din, 80, Kausar Bibi, 65, Rukhsana Bibi, 36, Sultan Saleem, 55, Zahid Abbas, 60, Muhammad Shafi, 70, and Nusrat Bibi, 50, all from Multan, Asma Bibi, 53, and Zainab Bibi, 85, from Muzaffargarh.

Total 267 patients, including 117 corona positive, are under treatment in Nishtar Hospital. The corona positivity ratio is Khanewal 40pc, Multan 21.61pc, Vehari 12.4pc and Lodhran 2.51pc.

Total 209 patients tested positive in Multan division during the last 24 hours where 1,325 corona tests were conducted.

In Multan district, 156 patients tested positive at public and private hospitals where 722 corona tests were conducted. The Khanewal district conducted 15 corona tests and 10 turned out to be positive.

The Lodhran district conducted 279 corona tests and seven patients tested positive.

Plaza demolished: The South Punjab Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Tuesday demolished a commercial plaza in Burewala over violation of bylaws regulations.

According to officials, south Punjab Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chattha ordered demolition of the commercial plaza.

The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency took the possession of the land upon which the plaza was erected, the officials said.

On the occasion, Chattha said with the cooperation of the district administration the plaza was demolished.

He said the squatters had established 22 shops and other illegal structures illegally.

He said operation against squatters would continue in the future.

Chattha lauded the efforts of Director Tahir Ansari and Assistant Commissioner Burewala Muhammad Omar Farooq.