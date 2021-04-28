Illegal disposal station along Christian school in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Local Christian community has voiced concern over the construction of waste disposal station adjacent to Dawood Colony’s New Covenant School.

They termed it a cruel act on the part of Wasa and urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter before things got out of control.

Wasa has started construction of an illegal disposal station and later on initiated operation of the disposal station adjacent to the New Covenant School. Wasa authorities have also got an NOC from the environment department in this regard. It is being considered among local circles as a deliberate act to target a community and the state of the art building a school. They say the disposal station is a nuisance and bad odor, diesel generators cause environmental and noise pollution.

A long legal battle, the director-general of the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has canceled/revoked the environmental approval on account of non-compliance of conditions imperiling the health of children and nearby community by Wasa, Faisalabad. But, despite cancellation of Environmental Approval, the local Wasa authorities have been operating the disposal station in a flagrant violation of the orders passed by the Punjab DG environment on Feb 19, 2021.

Bishop Iftikhar Indryas, founding chairman of New Covenant School System, reiterates his commitment to continue the struggle for justice. He says he will go to any extent to achieve the goal and the best educational environment is the right of children.