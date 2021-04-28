37 TLP workers released from Haripur prison

HARIPUR: At least 37 activists of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were released from the Central Prison Haripur, official sources said on Tuesday.

The release order of 50 detained TLP workers was issued from the office of the deputy commissioner Haripur.

However, by Tuesday afternoon 37 activists could be released after they submitted affidavits pledging not indulging in any unlawful activity in future. The rest of the detainees would be released after submitting the affidavits, the sources said.

The police had arrested over 50 activists from different parts of the district under 3 MPO during a crackdown following countrywide violent protests on April 12 and 13.

To protest against the arrest of Allama Saad Rizvi, the chief of banned TLP, the local activists, on the call of their leadership, took to streets and blocked the GT Road and Hazara Motorway at different points.

They were arrested and lodged in Haripur Central Prison. The government agreed to release the arrested people after successful negotiations with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistanleaders.

Official sources said the 37 activists submitted affidavits on stamp papers that they would not indulge in activities meant to disturb law and order.

The released workers were received by their colleagues at Central Jail Chowk where they chanted slogans in support of their movement.