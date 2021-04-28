Sarwar approves Potohar clean drinking water projects

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Rawalpindi division Dr Shakeel Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor’s House on Tuesday.

Various clean drinking water projects in the Pothohar Region were approved during the meeting. It was decided that an integrated policy would be formulated to ensure safe drinking water supply in the Rawalpindi division as soon as possible and filtration plants will be installed in large localities.

Talking on the occasion, Governor Ch Sarwar said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is working expeditiously on new projects worth Rs4 billion and the foundation stone of new drinking water projects in various cities of Punjab will be laid early next month. There will be no discrimination on the basis of government and opposition constituencies but all projects will be executed on merit transparently.

Governor Punjab said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and relevant bureaucracy of Punjab are on one page and we will fulfill the promise of provision of clean drinking water in cities and villages of Punjab in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

‘I consider the provision of clean drinking water to the people as my mission and the incumbent government will ensure the provision of clean drinking water facility to as many areas of Punjab as possible’, he added.

MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said that there are serious problems regarding clean drinking water in the Potohar region. The steps taken by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to solve this problem are welcomed in the Rawalpindi division, he said.