Covid-19: Law enforcers conduct flag march in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police, army, Rangers, Rescue 1122, traffic wardens and Dolphin officials Tuesday carried out a joint flag march in different areas to spread the awareness amongst the public to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

The joint flag march of police, army, rangers, Rescue 1122 and Dolphin officials led by Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq and SSP (Operations) Shoib Mehmood, started from Police Lines Headquarters and passed through different important roads and markets and business centres of the city including Ammar Chowk, Rawal Road, Ali Nawaz Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad, Faizabad, Murree Road, Commercial Market, Naz Cinema, Fawara Chowk, and Mall Road Saddar.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said that the purpose of the flag march was to create sense of security among citizens as well as to make them aware of the dangers of spread of coronavirus. He advised people to follow SOPs properly to avoid coronavirus.

SSP (Operations) Shoib Mehmood said that police and other law enforcement agencies were fully prepared to protect the lives and property of citizens. He requested common citizens to wear a face mask while going anywhere. “We will take strict action against violators of SOPs,” he warned.

Police and army vehicles continued roaming different parts of the city to check SOPs violations. The officials of law enforcement agencies were also visiting bazaars to advise people to wear face masks.