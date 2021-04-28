Peshawar University students reject hike in tuition fee, other charges

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the hike in tuition fee and other charges of the University of Peshawar, the students of the University of Peshawar on Tuesday urged the administration to take back the decision forthwith or else they would take to streets against the “cruel” decision. Talking to reporters, People’s Student Federation, UoP president, Syed Ziauddin and others expressed serious concern over the university’s decision to make unbearable increase in the university charges.