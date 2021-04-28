Abdul FC cruise into Naya Nazimabad Ramazan football semis

KARACHI: Abdul FC recorded a convincing 3-0 victory against Khyber Muslim in the last league match of Group D and confirmed their place in the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Night Football Tournament semi-finals here on Monday night at Naya Nazimabad football ground.

Shams Taj of Abdul FC scored the first goal in the 38th minute to give his team the lead. In the 52nd minute, Abdullah Cheepa doubled his team's lead.

Both teams created several chances with Noman Ahmed scoring one more for the winning side in the dying minutes of the game.

In a Group A game, Gharib Shah Union beat Hazara Muhammadan by 3-1. The winning team's goals were scored by Noman, Hashir and Rafi. Hazara Mohammadan's only goal was scored by Zain.