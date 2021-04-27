Ghani for early reconstruction of DHQ hospital Abbottabad

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday directed Communication and Works (C&W) department to immediately start up-gradation and reconstruction work on District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Abbottabad since the government has given A category status to the hospital.

Presiding over a high level meeting held here at under the Provincial Assembly Secretariat, he clarified to the officials of Health Department and C&W that Abbottabad Hospital has now got the status of category A so its building should also be up-graded to category A. He issued instructions that the five buildings which are damaged should be demolished immediately before any natural calamity could happen.

Commissioner Hazara Riaz Mehsud, Special Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jamil, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mois Sanaullah, officials of C&W Department, MS DHQ Abbottabad Dr. Amir Israr and other officers attended the meeting.

The speaker further said that there is a long distance between the operation theater and wards which is causing great inconvenience to the surgery patients, therefore both the Operation Theater and wards should be shifted in the same building for convenience of the patients.

He directed C&W to rebuild the hospital’s roads and ramps for facilitation of the patients on stretchers and wheelchairs, adding that Phase-I of the project should be completed as soon as possible and without wasting any more time while at the same time, attention should be paid to the unsatisfactory condition of the Children’s Hospital.

He said that the condition of Children’s Hospital was very deteriorated and he himself has had several meetings with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the reconstruction of the hospital.