close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
April 26, 2021

Corona claims five more lives in Multan

National

A
APP
April 26, 2021

MULTAN: Coronavirus claimed lives of another five patients at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours, hospital sources confirmed on Sunday. Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that five patients, including four men Rashid Ahmed (50), Salamuddin (95), M Hanif (50), Sultan Ahmed Shah (77) and a female 68-year old Mureedan Bibi died at the ICU of Nishtar Hospital. Dr Irfan added that 238 patients were brought to Nishtar Hospital during the last 24 hours out of which 107 were tested positive and 54 negative while reports of 77 suspected patients were pending.

Latest News

More From Pakistan