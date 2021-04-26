Six die of Covid-19 in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Six persons, including two women, lost their lives to Covid-19 during last 24 hours at the Ayub Teaching Hospital here.

The deceased were identified as Zainab Bibi, Parveen Bibi, Khan Bahadur Khan, Nasir Mahmood, Zar Mohammad and Gul Faraz Khan. A spokesperson of ATH Abbottabad said that 80 corona patients were admitted to the hospital while 16 of them were in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It may be recalled that the ICU of Ayub Teaching Hospital can accommodate only 16 patients and it has no spare bed.