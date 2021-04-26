The Punjab government has recently announced to establish special courts in order to address the complaints of overseas Pakistanis. The initiative has been taken on the demand of a strong community of nine million people – who are living in 150 different countries of the world. Overseas Pakistanis face various issues like illegal occupation on their property, documentation issues, etc. Before this particular step, numerous other steps had been taken to entertain the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis. The recent initiative has been lauded by a majority of expats.

The recent announcement, however, has forced residents of Pakistan to ask the following questions: If our judicial system is suffering from such a huge backlog of cases because of which our lawmakers have decided to establish special courts for Overseas Pakistanis, why do the people who are living in Pakistan have to bear with this system? The government should introduce reforms in the judicial system to provide speedy justice to everyone.

Agha Abdul Samad

Khairpur