Reliable database on water resources stressed

LAHORE:A holistic approach and reliable database on water resources and their usage across the Pakistan is the key to achieving food, water and energy security in the fifth most climate-vulnerable country in the world, according to the panellists who attended a UN Food Systems Summit Independent Dialogue.

The dialogue, organised by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and partners, highlighted the need for transformative approaches to promote equity and inclusion in WEF nexus governance for sustainable water, energy and food systems. Other outcomes from the discussion, which included contributions from the IFPRI, Hisaar Foundation, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), FAO, Global Water Partnership, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), flagged the need for a substantial increase in research and development funds for the agriculture sector through active dialogues with donors and development partners.

Dialogue participants laid emphasis on improving policy coherence among ministries through better coordination and capacity building and raising awareness among researchers, policymakers, government officials and farmers about the benefits of WEF nexus modelling approaches to optimise the agriculture production. Conclusions from this event and three other Independent Water Dialogues will contribute to the Global Dialogue titled Water: the game changer for food systems on April 27 and ultimately to the UN Food Systems Summit in September.

IWMI Director General Dr Mark Smith said Pakistan is a region that is highly vulnerable to climate change. These conditions are negatively affecting water, agriculture, health, environment and other sectors in Pakistan. So, managing water risks in the food system is going to be one of the highest priorities in the future food system of Pakistan, he said. Ghufran Memon, secretary to the Ministry of National Food and Security Research (MNF&SR), said transformation in food systems is among the most powerful ways to make progress towards all 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Mohsin Hafeez, IWMIs Country Representative for Pakistan; around 80 participants from 12 countries had shared rich and diverse views on key bottlenecks in implementing the operationalisation of WEF nexus in the context of Indus Basin.

There is an urgent need for promoting inter-sectoral cooperation through evidence based information to ensure water-food-energy security and environmental sustainability for food system transformation in Pakistan.