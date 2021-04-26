Two young friends among three killed in road accidents

Two young friends died in a road traffic accident in the outskirts of Karachi on Sunday, while another man died in an accident in the Karsaz area.

Police said that two young men died in an accident near the Ghaggar Phattak area on the National Highway, adding that following the accident, rescue workers took the casualties to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Officials said that the victims were identified as 18-year-old Mukesh and 21-year-old Tilu Makro, adding that both the deceased belonged to the Hindu community and had died on the spot, while the culprit driver managed to escape after running them over.

Police said the deceased belonged to the Mithi area, adding that the accident took place while they were on their way to the Ghaggar Phattak area for some work. Separately, an 18-year-old male victim who is yet to be identified died after a speeding vehicle hit his motorbike on the Karsaz Flyover in the limits of the Bahadurabad police station. The casualty was taken to the Jinnah Hospital.