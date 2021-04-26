PM proud of PTI govt’s achievements

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded his party and said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only political entity in the country's history to launch a campaign against corruption, and he is proud of this campaign.

The premier was speaking via a video link on the occasion of PTI's 25th foundation day. He said that more than two decades ago, he formed the party in view of the fact that corruption was damaging the country.

"I had studied political science in the university and had played professional cricket in Britain, therefore, I had realised it early on that nations don't move towards destruction due to a lack of resources or because of bombings or war," he said, according to Geo News. "It is corruption which pushes a country towards decline," he observed, adding that every persons who benefited from corruption is standing against the government.

“The rupee has appreciated against the dollar. The help of friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, China and United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also played an important role in saving the country from bankruptcy,” he added.

The prime minister said his government was fighting against the ‘mafia’ and he was confident of winning this war against the “corrupt elite”. The premier said that when people in power resort to corrupt practices, then a nation is destined to face decline. He said that 25 years ago, he and his friends named the party after the concept of Insaf (justice) because, without justice, corruption cannot be eliminated.

“This was the reason why a person like me — who was not only famous but had been bestowed with everything in life — decided to join politics (in a bid to make a change),” he said.

Speaking about the political journey of the PTI, he said that many people joined his party and left but he never gave up despite all odds. "I learned not to accept a defeat from cricket," he said. "A man only achieves success in life when he continues to move forward without looking back."

He went on to say that his struggle was also inspired by the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) who spent 13 years of hardship to work towards the cause of Allah. "After a long struggle, the PTI held a jalsa at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 30, 2011, which marked the political rise of the party," the PM recalled.

He then talked about the 2013 elections and his 126-day sit-in against alleged rigging in the elections to send the message across. "Unfortunately, no action regarding electoral reforms was taken despite our continued protest," he said.

"Since then, we had been determined to introduce a transparent electoral system and my government will now introduce electronic voting machines for the purpose," he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan then talked about the PTI government in 2018 and said that the period marked the most difficult struggle of his life.

"No other party had to form a government at a time when the country was going through its worst crisis," he said, adding that the economy was declining, there were unprecedented debts because of the previous two governments, foreign exchange reserves were empty, and most importantly, the current account deficit of the country stood at $20 billion. However, he said, the current account is surplus now and people have trust in the economy.

"I am proud of the PTI government's achievements over the last 2.5 years," he said while giving details of the improvements Pakistan made on several fronts. "The construction sector in Pakistan is developing at a rapid pace, while we are also making progress in the agricultural sector, large-scale manufacturing industries, and car sales, among others," Imran Khan said.

Speaking about the future course of action and wealth creation to further develop the country, Imran Khan said that the government is creating a new city in Sindh and a central business district in Lahore which will add billions to the national exchequer.

The PM also shed light on several other initiatives of the PTI government, including the construction of two dams, two cities and the launch of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project to tackle climate change.

"The PTI has taken steps to make Pakistan a welfare state — a move which no other government had taken before. These steps include the issuance of health cards in two provinces, the construction of a panahgah (shelter home), and housing loans for the poor," he said.

"Most importantly, the PTI government is fighting for the supremacy of law in the country, which is a battle for the soul of Pakistan," he said, adding that through justice, the government will win this war.