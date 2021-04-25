75 test positive for coronavirus in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Some 75 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bahawalpur district during the last 24 hours.

Three female teachers died from COVID-19 during last three days in Bahawalnagar district. Reportedly, 12 teachers of four government schools of district Bahawalnagar have tested positive for coronavirus. According to statistics, 110 coronavirus patients were admitted to Nawab Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital. Kulsoom Akhtar of Government Girls Primary School (GGPS) Amroka of Bahawalnagar died from COVID-19 on April 24. Coronavirus patient Shabana Rasool of GGHS, Chak 4/58 Haroonabad died at Nawab Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital, Shumaila Noreen of Government Girls High School Chak-114 Murad died of the virus. According to the CEO Office, three teachers of Government Girls High School Al Fatima Town Haroonabad have tested positive for the virus and two teachers of Government Girls High School Chak 6, Fordwah have contracted coronavirus.

After the detection of COVID-19 in the teachers their schools were sealed. The authorities also partially sealed four more schools in the district when four coronavirus cases were reported in the schools. According to Education department sources, dozens of teachers and students had been diagnosed with Covid-19, especially from government girls' school, because of the disregard of Covid-19 SOPs. According to sources, COVID-19 cases at schools are rising rapidly.

On the other hand, relatives of the Covid-19 patients said the administration was not sealing the whole school but rather they seal a room. The CEO Education said the District Education Authority was following the government policy of partially sealing a school where a single case was detected. She said teams of DEOs and AEOs were checking one private and five government schools daily. CEO Health Dr Shahid Naeem said in Bahawalnagar a total of 34 people had lost their lives due to Covid-19 and 1,341 patients were infected by the virus. He said vaccinating all the people at the affected school was not possible at the moment. However, he said as per government instructions, people aged 50 and above were being vaccinated free of cost.

Drug peddler arrested: Police Saturday arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 1,120 gram hashish from his possession. According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, on a tip-off a police team raided a place in Derawri gate area and arrested an accused and recovered 1,120 grams hashish from his possession. Cantt police have registered a case against the accused.