Closure of inquiries against Shujaat, Pervaiz: AC summons NAB prosecutor, IO for more arguments

LAHORE: An Accountability Court here on Saturday summoned the NAB prosecutor and Investigation Officer for more arguments by May 3 on applications moved by National Accountability Bureau seeking final approval from the court for closure of two inquiries against PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The NAB had initiated inquiries against Chaudhry brothers almost 20 years back. However, when Chaudhry brothers contacted the Lahore High Court in this regard, the NAB had told the court that the inquiries had been closed for want of evidence.

Later, the bureau moved the accountability court seeking final approval from the court for closure of the inquiries. The first inquiry against Chaudhry Shujaat and Parvez Elahi was based on allegations of acquiring illegal assets. The second was against Parvez Elahi accusing him of making illegal appointments in the local government departments by relaxing rules.

The NAB in its plea contended that it has been recommended by the IO concerned that the inquiries against Chaudhry brothers be closed as no trial-worthy material or evidence surfaced during the course of investigation. It said the NAB chairman had already recommended the closure of the inquiries in light of the investigating officer’s reports.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shujaat and Elahi had challenged the inquiries against them before the Lahore High Court alleging that the NAB had been used for political engineering. After which, the court had directed NAB to conclude them within four weeks.