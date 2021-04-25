Bakers announce discount in Ramazan in Mardan

MARDAN: District president All Bakers Association Ghulam Habib Salarzai said on Saturday announce a Rs20 per kilogram discount on sweets to people in view of the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy General Secretary Sar Zamin and offices bearers of Takhatbhai Rustam, and Katlang tehsils.

Ghulam Habib said that a Rs20 discount per kilogram would be offered on the bakery items for the arrangements of Khatmul Quran and other religious functions during Taraweeh prayers at mosques.

Addressing the meeting, the speakers also appreciated the performance of commissioner

Mardan and the deputy commissioner. He said the bakers association had announced similar relief for the public in last year’s Ramazan.