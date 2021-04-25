CAA extends travel restrictions from 23 states till April 30

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Amid spike in coronavirus cases, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended travel restrictions for international passengers, arriving from 23 category-C countries including India, till 30th of this month.According to a list attached by Aviation Division in a brief press note stated that only Pakistanis diplomatic passport holders and their families would be allowed to enter Pakistan under certain SOPs including 72-hour old PCR test before boarding a flight to Pakistan.
Whereas the passengers coming from 20 category-A countries including China and Saudi Arabia do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan. It said that all countries not specified in categories-A and C fell in category-B.