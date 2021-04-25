Robbers injure two people on resistance

LAHORE : Two robbers shot at and wounded two people on offering resistance to a robbery bid in the Lytton Road police limits on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Younis and Abdul Rehman, offered resistance when the dacoits tried to rob them. As a result, the robbers opened fire and wounded them. They were removed to hospital.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident. He said that one suspect has been arrested. Police said that they were searching for the suspects.

Kite string injures man: A 33-year-old man was injured due to kite string in Wahdat Colony on Saturday. According to details, the victim identified as Nauman Tariq was riding a bike and going somewhere. As he reached near Wahdat Road, a kite string ran on his face. The victim fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

PO arrested: Shahdara Police has arrested a suspected proclaimed offender on Saturday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Saleem. He according to police was wanted to Muzaffargarh police in a dacoity case. He has been handed over to the concerned police after completion of legal formalities. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Drug dealer detained: Mughalpura police claimed to have arrested a suspected drug dealer on Saturday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Karim Pathan.

Police also recovered 27 kg of charas from his possession. The suspect would smuggle drugs from Chaman and supply in various parts of the provincial capital. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.