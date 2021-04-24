Eight more COVID-19 patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Eight more COVID-19 patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan on Friday.

According to a hospital spokesman, Muhammad Salim, 51, of Lodhran, Muhammad Faiz, 40, of Khanewal, Zubaida Bibi, 57, Fareeda Bibi, 65, Nasim Bibi, 55, Jan Muhammad, 65 and Muhammad Siddique of Multan were tested positive for coronavirus and died at the hospital during treatment.

Reportedly, 229 people were tested positive for the virus out of 1,642 people in Multan division during the last 24 hours and reports of 20,789 people were being awaited. In Multan district some 70 people were tested positive for the virus out of 711 people and reports of 16,507 people were being awaited. In Khanewal district coronavirus tests of 196 people were performed and 32 were tested positive for the virus and reports of 128 people were being awaited.

Sixteen people were tested positive for the virus in Lodhran district out of 472 people and reports of 2,833 people were being awaited.

In Vehari district coronavirus tests of 263 people were conducted and 11 people were tested positive for the virus and reports of 1,301 people were being awaited.

Meanwhile, police intensified crackdown on violators of coronavirus SOPs and arrested four shopkeepers. Road Transport Authorities impounded 13 buses on charges of carrying passengers without masks and sanitizers.

LHC stays implementation of PIA offices’ closure notification in DG Khan: The Lahore High Court (LHC), Multan-bench, Friday issued notices to federation and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration and sought reply on the notification of the closure of PIA offices in Dera Ghazi Khan by April 29. According to the court sources, the LHC, Multan-bench, stayed the implementation on the closure of the notification of the PIA offices.

Earlier, petitioner Ghulam Hussein through counsel Syed Riazul Hassan Gillani stated in his plea filed in the court of LHC Multan-bench Judge Muzamil Akhtar Shabir that closure of PIA offices in Dera Ghazi Khan was against the public interests. The petitioner filed the plea against the federation of Pakistan, Civil Aviation Authority secretary, PIA chairman and Dera Ghazi Khan PIA district area manager and said section 148 of the Constitution holds federation responsible to protect the interests of provinces.

The petitioner said the closure of PIA offices would not only affect the population in Dera Ghazi Khanbut, but also it would deprive the people in Balochistan from the facility. He said at least 450,000 people went to Saudi Arabia via PIA flights to earn livelihoods.