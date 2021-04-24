Motorcyclist killed in Hafizabad road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Friday. One person was killed when a speeding dumper hit him near Bariwala. One woman was seriously injured. According to the details, Ansar of Bhatta Khasht Lalke Tarar and Khalida Bibi were going to Vanike Tarar on a motorcycle and a truck hit them near Bairiwala. As a result, Ansar died on the spot and Khalida sustained critical injuries.