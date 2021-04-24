Body of missing child found

SUKKUR: The strangulated body of a four-year-old missing child was found on Friday at the main gate of his house in Naushahro Feroze after three days of disappearance.

Reports said the strangulated body of four-year-old child, identified as Siraj, s/o Allahdad Mallah, was found at the main gate of his house in Mallah Colony, Sakrand, district Naushahro Feroz, who had mysteriously disappeared on Wednesday from the same place.

The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and had taken Shumaila and Aziza, the sisters of the deceased’s father, into custody. The police said during the investigation, both the women allegedly admitted to their crime and said that they had strangulated him because the grandfather of the child cared for him more than their children. The police said Murtaza and Mujtaba, brothers of deceased’s mother, were also being investigated.