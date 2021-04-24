People suffering due to inflation, says MPA Shehzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly member Shehzad Qureshi held a meeting at his office to distribute rations among the poor and needy to reap the blessings of Ramazan.

He said the civic needs of Karachi were most affected by the rising cost of living. He said the PPP was deliberately creating an artificial crisis to tarnish the image of the PTI in Sindh, which had upset the citizens. He said the PPP should be ashamed of this inflation.

Recently, a PTI delegation met the provincial election commissioner, headed by PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman. Parliamentary leader Bilal Ghaffar, and assembly members Ramzan Ghanchi and Shehzad Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

He expressed his concerns over the by-election to be held in -NA249. Sharing photos of the Malir Expressway on his social media account, Shehzad Qureshi wrote that it was a clear proof of the PPP’s incompetence that despite being inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, not a single stone had been laid for development work on the Malir Expressway.

He also shared another picture, in which a very old and dilapidated bus was seen. This picture of the City of Lights, Karachi, was pointing to the helplessness of the people and the indifference of the rulers, he said.

Expressing good wishes for the future of Captain Babar Azam, Shehzad Qureshi encouraged him and called him the number one batsman of the world. He welcomed the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Scholarship Programme inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and urged the youth to take full advantage of the scholarship programme.