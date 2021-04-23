close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

Man kills wife, daughter over property issue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

VEHARI: A man killed his wife and daughter here over a property sale issue on Thursday. Reportedly, Ameen Jutt wanted to sell his agricultural land, but his wife and children were opposing him. On the day of incident, he exchanged harsh words with his wife and two daughters and attacked them with a knife. As a result, his wife Kausar Bibi and daughter Zunaira, 22, sustained critical injuries and died on the spot while the second daughter Nissa, 17, was rushed to DHQ hospital also in critical condition. His son escaped the attack as he was not at home at the time of the incident.

Latest News

More From Pakistan