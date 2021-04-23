Man kills wife, daughter over property issue

VEHARI: A man killed his wife and daughter here over a property sale issue on Thursday. Reportedly, Ameen Jutt wanted to sell his agricultural land, but his wife and children were opposing him. On the day of incident, he exchanged harsh words with his wife and two daughters and attacked them with a knife. As a result, his wife Kausar Bibi and daughter Zunaira, 22, sustained critical injuries and died on the spot while the second daughter Nissa, 17, was rushed to DHQ hospital also in critical condition. His son escaped the attack as he was not at home at the time of the incident.