Japanese envoy condemns Quetta blast

Islamabad: Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori has condemned the Quetta Serena Hotel terrorist attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.

A car bomb blast ripped through the hotel's parking area late on Wednesday killing five people and wounding scores. “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this gruesome incident. Japan condemns terrorism in all its forms,” the ambassador said in a statement. He said the Japanese government was committed to continuing to support the Pakistani government and security forces to combat terrorism.