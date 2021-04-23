Eight more Covid-19 patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Eight more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, on Thursday. According to the hospital officials, the coronavirus had claimed 97 lives during the last 21 days.

The officials said Bashir Ahmed, 65, Siddique Ahmed, 50, Musarat Javed, 45, Mrtaza, 38, Sugran Bibi, 58, Shamshad Bibi, 75, Javed Akhtar, 60, all of Multan and Haq Nawaz, 45 of Muzaffargarh were tested positive for the virus and were admitted to the hospital where they died during treatment.

Reportedly, eleven new coronavirus patients have been admitted to Nishtar Hospital and the numbers of patients have increased from 220 to 231 during the last 24 hours. The hospital has allocated 294 beds for coronavirus patients. Coronavirus tests of 2,000 people were conducted at public and private hospitals in Multan division during the last 24 hours and 236 people were tested positive.

In Multan district 184 people were tested positive for the virus and reports of 16,013 people were being awaited.

In Khanewal district 18 people were tested positive for coronavirus out of 321 and reports of 224 people were being awaited.

In Lodhran district coronavirus tests of 204 people were conducted and 27 people were tested positive for the virus and reports of 2,592 people were being awaited.

In Vehari district, seven people were tested positive for the virus out of 378 people and reports of 1,049 people were being awaited.