Eight more corona patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Eight more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, during the last 24 hours.

Muhammad Ramazan, 62, Naseeba Bibi, 80, Kazeez Bibi, 53, Hajran Bibi, 55, Ameeran Fatima, 90, and a man of 75 year-old, all from Multan, Jameela Bibi, 50, of Khanewal and Azizullah, 45, from Vehari were tested positive for coronavirus and during treatment they died at the hospital.

According to the hospital officials, the coronavirus death toll has reached to 89 during the last 20 days.

According to the Nishtar Hospital statistics, some 225 coronavirus patients, including 104 confirmed positive, 57 suspects and 64 patients of negative reports were at the hospital.

According to the statistics, coronavirus patients have occupied 225 beds out of 255 in the hospital and were using 61 ventilators at Nishtar Hospital.

Some 207 people were tested positive in Multan division out of 1,474 during the last 24 hours and reports of 19,543 people were being awaited in the Multan division.

In Multan district some 150 people were tested positive for the virus out of 838 people and reports of 15, 932 people were being awaited in public and private hospitals.

Fourteen people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Khanewal district out of 131 people and reports of 165 people were being awaited.

Seventeen people were tested positive in Lodhran district out of 229 people and reports of 2,618 people were being awaited.

In Vehari district 26 people were tested positive for coronavirus out of 276 people and reports of 828 people were being awaited.

COVID-19 claims life of cotton researcher: Noted agricultural scientist and cotton researcher Dr Zahoor Ahmed, 78, Wednesday died from coronavirus at a hospital.

According to his family sources, he was tested positive for the virus and was admitted to hospital where he died.

He was a long time Director of Central Cotton Research Institute Multan and devoted his entire life to discovering new cotton seed varieties for the development of cotton.

Dr Zahoor joined CCRI Multan in 1972-79 as Head Entomology and later served as Director of the Institute for a long time from 1979-2002. He retired from service as Director Research in 2004.

He graduated from the then West Pakistan Agriculture University, Faisalabad, and achieved PhD degree from Washington State University, USA.

The management of cotton leaf curl virus programme was effectively supervised under his leadership and led to the development of resistant varieties.

The research contributions under his tenure were fully recognised at national and international level as he remained recipient of numerous awards including the President Award for Pride of Performance (1996), Dr Borlog Award (1995), FAO Gold Medal (1995), Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Award (1996).

He was laid to rest at his ancestral village Chak 209, Faisalabad.

He visited Mulan a few days back where he contracted coronavirus.

He is survived by two sons, one daughter and a widow.

PMA seeks regular VC for NMU soon: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday demanded appointment of regular Vice Chancellor (VC) for Nishtar Medical University.

Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club, PMA president Dr Masood Hiraj along with Dr Tariq Waqar, Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain and other officer-bearers alleged that acting VC Dr Ijaz Masood had badly failed to perform his duties during coronavirus.

They said anti-viral injection for COVID-19 patients were not available at Nishtar Hospital. They stated that number of viral disease patients was increasing with each passing day while doctors, paramedics and nurses were short staffed.

Dr Hiraj regretted that over 30 postgraduate residents who were trainee of MS and MD courses, could not sit for UHS exams due to poor performance of department of Medical Education (DME) which could not arrange workshops timely for them that resulted in loss of one year. He alleged that acting VC was trying to put the matter on back burner just to support those who were responsible for loss of PGRs.