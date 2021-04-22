Buffalo milk to add to Pak forex

BEIJING: Buffalo milk could add to Pakistan’s forex as Chinese entrepreneurs show interest for investment in this sector, it was reported by China Economic Net (CEN) quoting Chen Yiyi, President of China’s Royal Group.

Chen Yiyi told China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform (CPAIC) after a week-long visit to Pakistan that the country is rich in buffalo breeds, buffalo research, and buffalo milk manufacturing.

“To leverage its advantages and enhance Pakistan-China cooperation in this field, we hope to set up a dairy processing plant in Pakistan,” Chen added.

Gu Wenliang, Agriculture Commissioner of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan told CEN that Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producer in the world, with buffalo milk accounting for 60%. There are about 41 million buffaloes in Pakistan and the milk yield is higher than that in China.

According to an economic survey report of the Pakistani government, in the fiscal year of 2019-2020, the output of buffalo milk in Pakistan reached 256,000 tons.