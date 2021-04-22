‘Investors being facilitated in Punjab’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all the problems of textile exporters would be solved and the federal government would be contacted to resolve the issues related to the federation; he said this during a meeting with a delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Muhammad Ahmed on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the minister about the difficulties arising out of the online portal for land purchase and other problems.

Aslam Iqbal said that all possible facilities are being provided to the investors for setting up industrial units. The government will not allow any obstacle in the process of industrialisation. Practical steps have also been taken to address the tax issues of industrialists. He said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to increase employment opportunities by setting up new industries and stabilise the economy by increasing exports. Secretary Industry and Commerce Wasif Khurshid, Secretary Labour, Additional Secretary Environment, Chairman FIEDMC and concerned officers were also present in the meeting while the delegation included Vice-Chairman Saqib Majeed and textile exporters.