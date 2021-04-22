13 Covid-19 deaths, 660 test positive in twin cities

Rawalpindi: As many as 13 patients from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and it happened only for the third time in the year 2021 that over 12 patients lost their lives due to the illness from the region in a single day.

Meanwhile, the number of patients being reported from Rawalpindi district has registered a sharp increase in the last two days as 484 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district in the last 48 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that another 660 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases reported from the twin cities to 91,815 of which 1,483 patients have so far died of the illness.

According to details, the virus has claimed another four lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 649 while as many as 375 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 70,984. To date, a total of 57631 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease belonging to ICT has jumped to 12,704 after the addition of 56 active cases on Wednesday.

From Rawalpindi district, another nine patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 834 while 285 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 20,831.

As many as 17,811 patients have recovered from the illness in the district while the number of active cases has been recorded as 2,186 on Wednesday of which 158 patients were hospitalized and 2,028 were in home isolation.