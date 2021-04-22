Maryam to visit Karachi for supporting Miftah in his by-polls drive

KARACHI: PML-N’s central leader Maryam Nawaz will be arriving in the port city Saturday to help the party’s candidate and former federal minister Miftah Ismail in his election campaign in NA-249 by-polls.

The seat had fallen vacant after Faisal Vawda of the ruling PTI resigned from the National Assembly for his Senate seat. In the 2018 general elections, Vawda had defeated PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif with a narrow margin.

PML-N’s central leader and MNA Kheal Das Kohistani said Maryam will reach Karachi on a two-day visit on the weekend mainly to run the party’s candidate Miftah Ismail’s campaign in the constituency.