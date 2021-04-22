Four die, 11 hurt in Quetta suicide blast

QUETTA: Four people were killed and 11 injured in a massive vehicle borne suicide attack at the parking area of a five star hotel on the Zarghoon Road, here on Wednesday night. The huge explosion also destroyed several cars parked at the hotel and many could be seen burning in the footage aired on the Geo News.

According to DIG Quetta M Azhar Akram, four people had died while 11 of the injured were being treated. He also confirmed 10 cars were destroyed and damaged in the explosion. According to Civil Hospital sources, Asadullah, Sajjad Abbasi were identified as the two deceased while two others remained unidentified. One of the deceased is said to be a police officer. The 11 injured also included two assistant commissioners admitted to the Civil Hospital. Hospital sources termed the condition of two other injured to be critical.

Quetta has been in the sights of terrorists for a long time, but the police, CTD and other agencies have busted several terrorist cells pre-empting their attacks. The Home Minister Zia Lango, IGP Rai Tahir, remained on the spot along with police and CTD teams collecting evidence and conducting initial investigations. According to sources of bomb disposal squad, 50-100 kg of explosive material was packed in a car. It was a massive bomb explosion the sound of which was heard far away.

According to police and CTD sources, “In all probability it was a suicide attack. The suicide bomber could not take the car inside the hotel and blew up in the parking area, destroying and damaging other cars.” Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack. The sources quoted the TTP as saying its Umar Group carried out the attack.

Liaquat Shahwani, spokesman of the Balochistan government condemned the attack and said emergency has been imposed in the hosptials, while the area around the hotel has been sealed.

To a question regarding the security lapse, Shahwani said hotel management is primarily responsible for the cars entering the hotel parking after scanning them throgoughly and the same protocol is followed for visitors going to the hotel. “We will further look into it during the investigations.” The Balochistan government spokesman also confirmed the presence of foreigners in hotel at the time of the explosion, saying Serena being the top hotel of Quetta is frequented by foreign delegates, VIPs and other visitors.