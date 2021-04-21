200 more test positive for coronavirus in Multan Division

MULTAN: Some 200 more patients were tested positive for coronavirus in Multan division during the last 24 hours.

According to divisional health authorities, two COVID-19 patients died in Khanewal. Reportedly, 191 ventilators are available at Nishtar Hospital, Multan while Khanewal district has only one ventilator, Lodhran district two and Vehari district four.

In Multan division coronavirus tests of 1,340 people were conducted at public and private hospitals during the last 24 hours and 228 people were tested positive and reports of 18,864 people were being awaited in all four districts of Multan division.

In Multan district, some 170 people were tested positive out of 667 and reports of 15,561 people were being awaited. In Khanewal district COVID-19 tests of 221 people were conducted and 27 people were tested positive for the virus and reports of 78 people were being awaited.

Ten people were tested positive for coronavirus in Lodhran district out of 205 people and reports of 2,647 people were being awaited. In Vehari district 21 people were tested positive for the virus out of 247 people and reports of 678 were being awaited.

Some 75,757 senior citizens were registered for doses of coronavirus vaccine in Multan division. In Multan district 42,225 people were registered, in Khanewal district 8,412, in Lodhran district 4,700 and in Vehari district 20,420 senior citizens were registered for COVID-19 vaccine. According to statistics, 27, 589 senior citizens have been vaccinated in Multan division and 48,168 are waiting for their turn.

Similarly, 22,649 health workers have been registered for vaccination Multan division and 16,176 have been vaccinated and 6,473 are waiting their turn. According to divisional health authorities, the Multan division received 77, 610 doses of coronavirus vaccine and it utilised 56,119 doses and 21, 419 doses are in stock.

The statistics show in Lodhran district 4,700 senior citizens and 2,500 health workers were registered for COVID-19 vaccine. The Multan district has registered 4,200 senior citizen and 12,801 health workers.