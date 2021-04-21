Not working for NAB action fear: LHC says such bureaucrats should be sent packing

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Tuesday remarked that the bureaucrats, who were lingering on matters by giving an excuse of the National Accountability Bureau, should be sent packing.

He expressed his annoyance while hearing a petition of a contactor whose dues are pending with the Punjab government for quite some time. The LHC CJ also summoned Planning and Development chairman and secretary Finance in person.

The CJ said it seems that the officers had taken an oath of not doing their official work. He said all officers of the province were not ready to work on the pretext of a NAB action afterwards.

“If the secretary concerned is not capable, he should go home,” the CJ said. On the matter of just ten rupees, officials give an excuse that NAB would catch them, Justice Qasim added.