Five outlaws arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA: The district police on Monday arrested five alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession here.The police sources infomed that the police teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested five alleged criminals and recovered 2.130kg hashish, 10 litres of liquor, two pistols of 30-bore and a gun of 12 bore from them.They were identified as Shaukat, Nusrat, Riaz Hussain, Ramzan Ali and Pervaiz Masih.