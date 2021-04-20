Five corona patients die at Nishtar Hospital

Ag APP

MULTAN: Five coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, during the last 24 hours.

According to the hospital officials, Asghri Bibi, 75, Hashmat Bibi, 75, Kalsoom Bibi, 60, of Multan, Muhammad Rashid, 58, of Khanewal and Sakina Bibi, 75, of Vehari were tested positive for coronavirus and died at the hospital during treatment.

They said 210 coronavirus patients are under treatment at the hospital.

According to divisional health authorities, 269 people were tested positive out of 3,265 in public and private hospitals during the last 24 hours. In Multan district 212 people were tested positive out of 2, 833 and reports of 5,670 people were being awaited.

In Khanewal district 18 people were tested positive for the virus out of 175 people and reports of 86 people were being awaited.

In Lodhran district 23 people were tested positive for the virus out of 222 and reports of 2,648 people were being awaited.

In Vehari district 16 people were tested positive out of 30 people and reports of 352 people were being awaited.

Commissioner for arrest of profiteers: Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed official concerned to arrest shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

While chairing a meeting on video link, the commissioner instructed deputy commissioners of Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan to ensure surprise inspection of shops, operating at street level so that relief should be shifted to masses. The shopkeepers, who were obtaining sugar at the cheapest prices from the government and selling it at exorbitant prices, were enemies of the nation, he added. Such elements should be dealt strictly, he maintained. He ordered them to register FIRs and also arrest profiteers as it would surely help discourage overcharging. The field location of price control magistrates should be monitored, he added.

He also sought report on show-cause notices issued to price control magistrates. The price control magistrates would be punished for demonstrating negligence during the discharge of duties. Deputy Commissioner Multan Ali Shahzad briefed the commissioner about people gathering at Ramazan Bazaars. He noted that a huge number of citizens were visiting these bazaars to avail benefit of subsidy on different commodities.

Multan police hold flag march: Police on Monday held a flag march taking a round of the city to maintain peace and tranquility and keep the life and property of the people protected.

The flag march was ordered by CPO Munir Masood Marth and led by SSP Operations Captain (retired) Syed Zeeshan Haidar to give a message to the people that police was alert for their protection. Foolproof security arrangements had been made with pickets set up at different points while Elite Force and police teams were patrolling in the city. The CPO appealed to the people to cooperate with police and other departments in their efforts to maintain peace and report any dubious person or activity to emergency Helpline 15 or police station concerned. The SHOs of different police stations, traffic police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad personnel were part of the flag march that concluded after passing through different parts of the city.