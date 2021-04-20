Ombudsman calls on Ch Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Provincial Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleiman Khan called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Monday.

He presented the 24th Annual Report of the institution to the Speaker and apprised him of the policy and guidelines of the institution. On this occasion, Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

Expressing confidence in the annual report of the Provincial Ombudsman, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that if the Punjab Assembly’s Committees want further inquiry on a decision of any business then it will be sent to him. There are many such cases in the assembly on which the Committees want further investigation on their decisions.

Provincial Ombudsman said that rules of the institution includes investigation of the Punjab Assembly report and submitting it to the assembly, if we receive any report from the Punjab Assembly for further investigation then its response can also be sent to the committee concerned.