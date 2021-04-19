BD cracks down on Islamists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Hundreds of hardline Islamists have been arrested by Bangladesh police over the past week, officials said on Sunday, after deadly protests against the visit of India’s Hindu-nationalist leader. At least 13 protesters died during the days-long demonstrations in late March over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The protests across several districts in Bangladesh were mostly led by the hardline Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, whose members accused Modi of stoking communal violence against Muslims in India. Police said Mamunul Haque, 47, the firebrand joint secretary of Hefazat, was detained on Sunday after a top Islamic seminary in the capital Dhaka was raided.
"He was arrested over charges of violence by Hefazat-e-Islam," police spokesman Ifetkharul Islam told AFP. Haque was the seventh senior leader from Hefazat to be arrested this week, police said.