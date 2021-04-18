Road blocked against non-payment of stipends in Hangu

HANGU: The poor men and women, who had come to receive cash stipends under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, on Saturday blocked the main road against a local bank for its faulty automated teller machine (ATM).

The deserving people, including men and women, blocked the main road to protest the indifferent attitude of the bank officials and not being paying them their cash stipends.

They said that they had been coming from the far-off areas of Hangu and Orakzai districts for the last three days to receive cash stipends under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme but going back empty handed in this Ramazan. They alleged that the ATM was not out of order but the bank staff were intentionally not giving them their cash stipends. Later, the protesters ended their protest and opened the road after the bank staff started giving them their stipends following intervention of assistant commissioner and station house officer of Hangu.