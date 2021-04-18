Four injured in shootings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Four people were injured in firing incidents on Saturday. According to the Sukkan police, 56-year-old Taqi, son of Noor, was wounded in Bhains Colony. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The police said Taqi was riding on a motorcycle when some unidentified persons tried to intercept him. They opened fire on him when he did not stop. The police suspected that the incident took place over a personal enmity.
Hajan Solangi, 26, and eight-year-old Omar were wounded within the limits of the Mochko police station. They were taken to the Civil Hospital. The police said the incident took place during a clash between two groups over a personal dispute. Moreover, 45-year-old Jandad, son of Bablu, was wounded in a firing incident in Hijrat Colony.