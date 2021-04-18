Four injured in shootings

Four people were injured in firing incidents on Saturday. According to the Sukkan police, 56-year-old Taqi, son of Noor, was wounded in Bhains Colony. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The police said Taqi was riding on a motorcycle when some unidentified persons tried to intercept him. They opened fire on him when he did not stop. The police suspected that the incident took place over a personal enmity.

Hajan Solangi, 26, and eight-year-old Omar were wounded within the limits of the Mochko police station. They were taken to the Civil Hospital. The police said the incident took place during a clash between two groups over a personal dispute. Moreover, 45-year-old Jandad, son of Bablu, was wounded in a firing incident in Hijrat Colony.