PML-N instigates workers to march on Jati Umra: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the CM Punjab on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said on Friday on the one hand, the government has been trying to protect the people from the violence of religious extremists, whereas, on the other hand, the political extremists, including the PML-N, has been instigating its workers to march to Jati Umra.

In a statement issued on Friday, Dr Firdous said PML-N leader Ata Tarar has been trying to create a political drama for cheap fame. The government would not take any action against the court order. She questioned if the PML-N has the ownership rights of Jati Umra, then it should better prove it instead of escaping and ignoring by taking stay order. The special assistant said no one dared to question Sharifs’ family about illegal possession of 35-year old properties as the PML-N was in power but now they would not only be questioned but have to return every looted penny as well.

Awan said the government has been giving billions of rupees subsidy to provide relief to the people, endeavoring hard to ensure the availability of food items at an affordable price in Sahulat Bazaars. She said administrative action would be taken against those responsible for artificial price hike and hoarding. She said crackdown activities were carried out against hoarders for the last six months.