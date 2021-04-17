Man killed, two of family injured over marriage issue

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was killed and two others were injured over a marriage issue near Pirmahal on Friday.According to the FIR, gypsy Imran of Chak Daadoana, Kabirwala, along with his 12 accomplices came to the makeshift huts of his relatives and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Ghulam Abbas was killed on the spot while his wife Shahzadi Bibi and brother Sohail Abbas were seriously injured.

Later, the accused abducted his 16-year-old sister Afshan Bibi and escaped. The accused persons wanted to marry their boy with Afshan, but the girl’s family had rejected the proposal. A police party has been sent to Kabirwala to recover the girl and arrest the kidnappers.The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 302, 324, 365, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.