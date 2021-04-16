Avoid illegal action against Jati Umrah residence: PML-N

LAHORE: The PML-N has warned Imran Khan to avoid taking any illegal action against the Sharif family’s Jati Umrah residence.

The warning was issued by PML-N leader Marriyum Aurengzeb at a press conference held on Thursday here. PML-N leader Atta Tarar was present and spoke on technical details.

“Imran Niazi Sahib when you are sitting in a glass house, you don’t throw stones on others,” she said, adding that this time they will not stop the hand of tyrant and oppressor but will break it. Giving details, she said the land has been owned by the Sharif family since 1992. “All its records have been submitted to the court. Thugs have been forcing the officials of the Board of Revenue and Tehsil Raiwind for the last three months to make fake documents that the land belongs to the government of Punjab,” she claimed, adding that 127 Kanals out of Sharifs-owned 1500 Kanals were de-notified on which the family immediately reached a court and got a stay order against the government’s move on Thursday. “They want to attack the Jati Umrah residence of the Sharif family in the dark,” she said.

Atta Tarar claimed that the government of Punjab changed the record in the documents of the Board of Revenue but on Thursday, the court stopped them from taking any practical action regarding demolition of the Jati Umrah residence.

Marriyum said three years ago, incompetent thieves and thugs were imposed on the country. Just like the presiding officers taken hostage in Daska, the Punjab government held the Board of Revenue hostage for three months on the orders of Shehzad Akbar. “The machinery of Punjab including the AC and the DC have been taken hostage to declare the Sharif family house illegal but the Land Revenue Department denied that the residence of the Sharif family was built on state land,” Atta Tarar claimed, adding that then they changed land record.

Marriyum said the government announced giving 50 lakh houses to people but instead they are destroying the houses of people, especially the opposition. “If Imran Khan has the guts or courage, he should demolish the Jati Umrah residence,” she said and added when officials denied that the documents of the Sharif family residence cannot be altered, Shehzad Akbar directed holding Patwaris hostages to tamper with the land record. She said even in the regime of Pervez Musharraf, no one tried to attack the house of the Sharif family in Jati Umrah.

Atta Tarar said the court has stopped the planned demolition of the house. He said majority of the members of the gang of thieves have dual citizenship and now all these people should be put on the ECL. He said all documents were tampered in such haste that they forgot that the Sharif family too has the original documents, which they can’t change. He said the tampering was done secretly and no notice was given to the Sharif family by any revenue staffer, deputy commissioner and commissioner Lahore.

“It is warned not to even look at the house of the Sharif brothers, this is not the house of Zaman Park which is built with corruption, this is the house of three times prime minister and after submitting all documents to the court, a restraining order has been obtained,” Atta Tarar said, adding that the name of the Punjab government is being written instead of Shamim Akhtar by making fake documents. He said the heinous conspiracy was hatched after the government failed to defeat the PML-N in every by-poll such as Daska and Nowshera. “The government wants to turn every defeat into a personal battle,” he said and maintained that those who raise their hands towards Jati Umrah should know that “we will break those hands”. Marriyum said the land of the hospital built in the name of Imran Khan's mother had been given to him by Nawaz Sharif. She said Nawaz Sharif exempted import duty from the hospital machinery and even today Nawaz Sharif called Imran Khan’s mother’s name with respect. She said on the other hand, Imran Khan is trying to demolish the house of Nawaz Sharif's mother. She said Imran will directly be responsible for the results if Punjab govt tries any misadventure.