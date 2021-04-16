COAS visits Fauji Foundation HQ

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters of the Fauji Foundation (FF) here on Thursday.

The COAS was given a detailed brief on ongoing and future projects of Fauji Foundation and review of various set-ups working under it. The COAS appreciated the performance and commitment of Fauji Foundation towards provision of quality services and assured of his full support in all future endeavours.

During the visit, General Bajwa also inaugurated 100-bed Hospital and Foundation University Institute (FUI) School of Nursing.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Waqar Ahmed Malik, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Fauji Foundation. Established in 1954, the Fauji Foundation contributed Rs1,350 billion to the national exchequer as taxes, duties and levies only in the last 10 years. The Foundation paid Rs175 billion taxes to the government in the last fiscal year.

The Fauji Foundation spent Rs79 billion education and health sectors in the last 10 years. Currently, the Foundation is running 133 educational institutions including colleges, schools, vocational and technical training centers.

The Fauji Foundation also runs 74 health projects which include hospitals, medical centers and clinics benefiting 22 million people in the last 10 years.

In all nine million people, which who make 4.5 percent of country’s total population are benefiting from welfare and other projects of the foundation. They include both civilians and retired army personnel.

According to data, 71 percent employees of the Fauji Foundation are civilians and others retired army personnel. Managing Director Waqar Ahmed Malik himself is a civilian.

The Fauji Foundation and other such organisations have been doing valuable services for welfare of families of martyred officers and soldiers. The Artificial Limb Center of the Foundation based in Rawalpindi is also active in rehabilitation of those affected during war on terror.