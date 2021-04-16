NAB Sukkur hands over Rs62.11m to Sindh govt

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur has handed over a cheque of Rs62.11 million to the Sindh government. In a ceremony, NAB Director General, Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, handed over the cheque of over Rs62 million to a representative of the Finance Department, Sindh. The amount was recovered through a plea bargain in various cases related to the Food Department, Local Government Department and Education Works Department, Sindh.

Mirza Irfan reiterated the resolve to further the vision of the chairman NAB to curb corruption at all levels to make the country corruption free. He lauded the efforts, dedication and team work of the investigation team and hoped that the good work would continue with the same zeal and vigour.