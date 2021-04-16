1,299 shopping malls, plazas sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Assistant commissioners (ACs) sealed some 1,299 shopping malls, plazas, restaurants, marriage halls, and private schools during the last month over violations of COVID-19 SOPs.

The ACs also impounded 50 vehicles and imposed Rs1.8 million fine upon their owners. According to the deputy commissioner (DC), 822 shopping malls, 287 restaurants, 44 marriage halls, 79 private schools were sealed and 50 vans impounded on charges of defying coronavirus SOPs.